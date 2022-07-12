The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced it will give $6.6 million in funding to Edify Energy's battery project currently under construction in Darlington Point.
The extra funding will help produce a 25-megawatt battery that will expand the current battery project to a total of 150-megwatts, or 300 megawatt hours, which will be powered by the adjacent Darlington Point solar farm.
Advertisement
The NSW government also announced it would provide $6.5 million in funding for the battery as part of its Emerging Energy Program, which provides grants to large-scale energy storage projects across the state.
The battery is set to be one of the most advanced systems on the national market thanks to its inverter technology which will help stabilise and future-proof the system, something that was previously achieved through coal or gas.
ARENA acting CEO Chris Faris said large-scale batteries were becoming more than just energy storage.
READ MORE
"They need to be equipped with advanced inverters that can provide critical grid stability services to keep the system safe and secure. That's why it's important to support and demonstrate projects like this," Mr Faris said.
"Large scale batteries like Edify's Darlington Point battery are not only firming our renewable energy but also strengthening the grid particularly in regional areas, where they will help to unlock more renewable uptake."
Mr Faris also said the ARENA team was excited to be working with Edify Energy once again after previously collaborating on the Gannawarra battery.
"Edify has been one of the early adopters and pioneers of large scale batteries in Australia," he said.
"We're excited to be supporting them once again in deploying new battery technologies to strengthen the grid as we transition."
The Darlington Point battery project was first announced in May 2021 and is set to be completed by 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.