ARENA has announced it will provide $6.6 million in funding to Edify Energy to build a 25-megwatt battery to help boost the current battery project near the Darlington Point solar farm

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:04pm, first published July 12 2022 - 4:00am
CHARGED UP: Edify's Darlington Point battery project is set to be one of the most advanced battery systems on the national market thanks to its inverter technology. PHOTO: Contributed

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced it will give $6.6 million in funding to Edify Energy's battery project currently under construction in Darlington Point.

