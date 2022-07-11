Pressure builds for Murray renters with low vacancy rate

Pressure is on for renters in Griffith and the surrounds, as a record-low vacancy rate in rental properties leaves them at the mercy of rent increases and rising interest rates.
A new analysis showed that tenants in regional NSW are the most vulnerable to rent increases- a large concern as landlords look to pass on the cost from rising interest rates.
National campaign 'Everybody's Home' showed that the Murray and the Riverina regions had the second and third lowest vacancies rate of all NSW regions - higher only than Broken Hill.
The numbers themselves are bleak, with just 108 empty properties out of 25,282 in the Murray. The Riverina has just 143 vacant properties.
With so few options for rental seekers, Everybody's Home spokesperson Kate Colvin said that renters and low-income earners were now being forced to respond to years of inaction on social housing.
"After a decade of inaction on social and affordable housing from the previous Commonwealth Government we really are in a perfect storm," Miss Colvin said.
"Just because you rent, doesn't mean you haven't established deep roots in a community ... They have kids in local schools, are members of sports clubs, and attend local churches. They deserve the same stability as everyone else."
Frank Franco, an agent at Elder's Real Estate in Griffith, said that it was a catch-22 with high interest rates and prices keeping people from owning property themselves.
"There certainly doesn't seem to be the amount of residential investors as there was some time ago ... the rates have been low but what's kept out investors is the high prices of homes," Mr Franco said.
"For Griffith, owner-occupiers seem to outbid the investor most of the time because they're looking for a home to live in - they're not looking at returns ... I don't think it's just one thing, it's a lot of things together where we find ourselves."
"The other problem I would imagine is that all the building industries in Griffith is probably the busiest it's ever been and you can only build so many properties in one year."
He added that tenants wouldn't have to be too concerned of getting gouged, as there's "always going to be a peak that's going to be sustained."
Miss Colvin didn't seem to agree.
"The bitter fruit of a decade of housing neglect is with us now and is being unfairly forced on low income renters. This problem will only get worse if we fail to act."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
