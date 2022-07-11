The Area News
CUC Western Riverina will open its doors and welcome current and prospective students to experience its facilities and resources as part of the centre's Open Day

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
July 11 2022 - 5:00am
COME ONE COME ALL: CUC Western Riverina will welcome high school students exploring their options and businesses looking to upskill their workers to its new facilities. PHOTO: Contributed

Country University Centre (CUC) Western Riverina will be opening its doors and showcasing all it has to offer as part of its upcoming Open Day.

