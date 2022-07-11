Country University Centre (CUC) Western Riverina will be opening its doors and showcasing all it has to offer as part of its upcoming Open Day.
The Griffith campus will be open from 3pm on Thursday July 15 for both current and prospective students as well as community groups and businesses to tour the facility and learn about its resources, scholarships, services and other features.
Advertisement
Guided tours will be running every 30 minutes for visitors to explore the centre, with additional opportunities to chat with the centre's Learning Skills Advisors about its support services, which include workshops and exam preparation.
Having hosted local and state government members at the centre's opening in March 2022, centre manager Shiron Kirkman said the upcoming Open Day would focus on and prioritise community members, including high school students and businesses.
"A large part of what we do is help the region grow its workforce," Ms Kirkman said.
READ MORE
"We talk to them about upskilling the staff they already have, rather than try to recruit outside the region, which we know is getting harder and harder."
Ms Kirkman, who will be helping Open Day visitors find suitable courses, described CUC Western Riverina as a wonderful place for people to study.
"We have high-speed internet, computers, printing, and face-to-face human support," she said.
"When you're studying online you can feel very disengaged from your university or studies. When you come here you're with like-minded people who are in the same circumstances and also trying to finish their degree or diploma."
The CUC Western Riverina Open Day will run from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday July 12 at the Griffith campus on Olympic St, Griffith.
Food and drinks will be available and all new registrations will automatically be entered into a draw to win a $100 voucher.
More information is available on the official Open Day Eventbrite page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.