The Area News

Kalinda School will host roughly 250 'bashers' from Variety - The Children's Charity to celebrate their efforts in helping build the school's new heavy movement space

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
July 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GIVING BACK: The Variety bashers previously visited Kalinda School in 2018 to help raise funds for the school's sensory room. PHOTO: Jacinta Dickins

Kalinda School is preparing to host 250 'bashers' from Variety - The Children's Charity who will drive into Griffith to see the fruits of their charity work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.