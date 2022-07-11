Kalinda School is preparing to host 250 'bashers' from Variety - The Children's Charity who will drive into Griffith to see the fruits of their charity work.
The bashers will be stopping at Kalinda School on Tuesday August 9, which will be day three of the group's Variety Brydens Lawyers Bungarribee to Bakers Creek Bash.
The school will be organising a buffet breakfast for the visitors who regularly travel around NSW in old but heavily decorated cars and buses to spread their message of supporting children in need.
The breakfast will run from 7am to 9am, with students having the chance to check out the basher's cars, as well as the bashers themselves being able to check out the fruits of their charitable efforts in the school's new heavy movement space which was built from funds donated by Variety.
Kalinda School SLSO Rachel Keenan said the new space was very important for the students.
"The donations allowed us to set up a whole area for the children which was very important for their needs and requirements," Mrs Keenan said.
"We can showcase what we've done with Variety's money and the bashers can see the difference they've made to our students.
"That area is open every lunchtime and it's also used by classes for therapy," she added.
The Variety bashers previously stopped at Kalinda School in 2018 to help raise funds for the school's sensory room.
Mrs Keenan said that visit was very successful and helped the school raise funds to construct the sensory room which now includes a bubble machine, mirrors, a textured mat and textured walls.
While the bashers originally geared up to make their Griffith stop last year, plans were halted due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mrs Keenan said she was looking forward to finally welcoming back the charitable group and showing them the new facilities.
"I'm excited people can finally come into schools. It would be nice to be able to showcase what we have," she said.
"It'll be a big highlight for the kids too."
The Kalinda School 'Variety Bash' buffet breakfast will be held from 7am to 9am on Tuesday August 9. Breakfast is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for non-school aged children, with proceeds going towards support for Kalinda School students.
All community members are welcome to attend but are encouraged to RSVP to Kalinda School via phone or email by Friday July 22.
Community members interested in providing further donations can contact Mrs Keenan on 0429414755.
