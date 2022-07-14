MIA Fire and Rescue NSW members are urging the community to ensure they have a functioning smoke detector installed in their homes following a growing spate of house fires across the state.
Fire and Rescue NSW announced that firefighters had attended almost 400 house fire incidents since June 1.
Of those incidents, 44 per cent of properties did not have a working smoke detector while 20 per cent did not have any smoke detector installed.
Yenda Fire and Rescue NSW station commander Gavin Raccanello said it was a state requirement for all homes to have a working device.
"We've been to many jobs where we have seen smoke alarms either incorrectly installed, incorrectly maintained or still in the package in the cupboard," Mr Raccanello said.
"It's mandatory to have a working smoke alarm in NSW, and it's been like that for many years now. It's for peace of mind and the safety of your family and the occupants of your house."
Regional west duty commander Matt Hunter said a working smoke detector can help save families and homes when least expected.
"It's really important at night when we're asleep because our sense of smell shuts down and we can't be woken by the smell of fire in the house," Mr Hunter explained.
"Without a smoke alarm it can take longer for the fire to be detected by the occupants which can ultimately result in loss of life."
Mr Hunter also said properties without fire alarms weren't always a rarity.
"It's more common than we would like," he said.
"We encourage everyone to inspect their house and make sure they have a working smoke alarm.
"If you're unsure about smoke alarms or where to locate them, get in contact with the local fire station and we'll be more than happy to send a crew around to come and do a safety check on your home."
Mr Raccanello echoed that message.
"We can give you some good advice on what type of smoke alarm you need to install, where to install it and if necessary replace or install a new one for you," he said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
