The artistic director and conductor of Moorambilla Voices, musician and educator Michelle Leonard will be in town to offer workshops and an exciting talk in Griffith on July 13.
Soroptimists International will be bringing Michelle Leonard to the Griffith Regional Theatre for two workshops and a conversation connecting regional youth to music and dance.
Ms Leonard, best known for creating and directing regional choir Moorambilla Voices, is an accomplished musician herself and has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2017 for her dedicated work.
While initially, Ms Leonard was just coming to talk about the story of Moorambilla Voices, she has kindly offered to run two student workshops during the day to encourage youth involvement.
Libby Trembath from Soroptimists Griffith said she was especially excited to see Ms Leonard.
"She's an amazing person, she's highly sought after and the work she's done in regional NSW with kids and music is incredible," Ms Trembath said.
"When you see her deal with kids, it's magic. She just has this magic way to relate to people."
Ms Leonard will be conducting two workshops - a morning session open to all kids between 10 and 16 and an afternoon workshop focusing on First Nations learners.
The workshops promise a special focus on body percussion and movement, along with singing. The morning workshop will kick off from 10am with the afternoon workshop beginning at 1pm.
Ms Leonard explained that the expression of ideas off the country is an innate skill in most First Nations communities.
"I learnt that the way to fully express an idea as you work off country is to do what is innate and normal in most First Nations communities - that is to completely and utterly integrate visual, vocal and body movement or dance," she said.
"This is actually the way that humans express their unique connection to place and to each other - it's nothing new really!"
She added that the arts are about fostering that personal connection.
"The arts have always been about deep personal connection, the transformational aspect of what we do through storytelling and an expression of humanity ... This is what we do - and this is what the arts do for our society at large."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
