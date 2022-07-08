The Area News
Subscriber

Moorambilla Voices founder and leader Michelle Leonard OAM will be delivering a series of events at Griffith Regional Theatre

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONDUCTOR: Michelle Leonard OAM will be delivering two workshops and a retrospective talk on the Outback Choir at the Griffith Regional Theatre. PHOTO: Contributed

The artistic director and conductor of Moorambilla Voices, musician and educator Michelle Leonard will be in town to offer workshops and an exciting talk in Griffith on July 13.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.