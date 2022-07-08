Tesla agrees to pay rent for superchargers

The upcoming installation of six superchargers in Griffith will come with an extra benefit for Griffith's back pocket, after council ruled that Tesla should pay rent for the space they use.
At the council's meeting on June 28, a proposal from Tesla was presented - highlighting a plan to install six high-speed electric vehicle superchargers in Griffith to promote electric vehicle tourism and ensure Griffith remains viable for vehicles well into the future.
Tesla will occupy seven spaces total, including necessary charging equipment.
The proposal was first presented to Council in March 2022 as part of a strategy to increase resilience to climate change.
"In 2020 Council and Tesla entered into an agreement which saw two charging stations installed at the Griffith Visitor Information Centre carpark," said Griffith Mayor, Doug Curran.
"This new agreement will see an additional six stations installed by Tesla who will cover all costs as well as pay for the rental of the car spaces in accordance with Council's Revenue Policy."
The initial proposal did not include rental fees, with Tesla receiving the space for free, however Councillor Jenny Ellis said this was 'unfair' to local businesses who had to pay for parking space.
"I think we're setting a very dangerous precedent if we allow a big business to come in and basically use our council spaces without paying a rental," she said.
"To allow them to have six spaces in the middle of the CBD without charging rent like we would other local businesses, I just think is not fair to our local businesses. I think it's very just - and I think a big company can afford such a small amount each year."
Councillor Curran raised concerns that charging rent would dissuade Tesla from going ahead with the agreement, however he was ultimately overruled in favour of charging the fees.
Tesla has now agreed to pay the fees.
The parking spaces will cost 58 dollars per parking space, per year - with Tesla occupying seven spaces in total and paying $406 a year in rental fees.
"Those with electric cars can now have the confidence to place Griffith on their itineraries, assisting with growing our tourism market and injecting more funds into the local economy - research shows that EV use in tourism positively impacts the environment and enhances sustainability for economic and social development," said Cr Curran.
The supercharging stations will recharge an electric vehicle in approximately 30 minutes.
The agreement includes six destination chargers for public use, and Tesla will be on the hook for costs of installation and maintenance for a minimum of ten years.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
