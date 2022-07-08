The Area News
Tesla has agreed to pay the rent for six superchargers in Griffith's CBD

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 8 2022 - 4:00am
Tesla agrees to pay rent for superchargers

The upcoming installation of six superchargers in Griffith will come with an extra benefit for Griffith's back pocket, after council ruled that Tesla should pay rent for the space they use.

