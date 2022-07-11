The Area News

Pioneers Lodge is on the lookout for entertainers to come in and provide some music for residents

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pioneers Lodge on hunt for entertainers

Griffith's assisted living home 'Pioneers Lodge' is on the lookout for local entertainers after a few years of COVID-induced quiet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.