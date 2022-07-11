Pioneers Lodge on hunt for entertainers

Griffith's assisted living home 'Pioneers Lodge' is on the lookout for local entertainers after a few years of COVID-induced quiet.
The lodge, which houses a wide range of people, used to have regular entertainers come by on their travels and perform for the residents however COVID-19 left them without their usual performers.
Heather Howarth, a worker at the largest of the four units, wasn't content with the quiet however, and has put the call out for local entertainers who can spare some time to come and entertain the residents.
"Now the restrictions have been eased, we can have them again. Music is so great, especially for those with dementia, they just come alive," she explained.
"Our goal is to at least get one or two in a month. Unfortunately, they have to be Monday to Friday in office hours because that's when we work."
Ms Howarth is keen to see a wide range of musicians and performers, but drew a line at heavy metal. She suggested country or rock and roll instead, but encouraged schools to get in touch if choirs or bands needed practise.
"For a proper entertainer, we're happy to pay a reasonable fee but the schools, if they want to volunteer some time for us, that'd be wonderful," Ms Howarth said.
"What better way to practice in front of an audience and sing a few songs for the residents."
She added that they'd spoken to the residents that morning to an uplifting response, with most residents keen to see the music return to the lodge.
"Would be great to close that gap between the young and the old as well. Put a bit of positivity into the world with everything going on."
Eager performers can register their interest by contacting the lodge at rao@pioneerslodge.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
