Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland has announced some big changes coming soon to the regional NBN, including a switch to renewable energy and upgrades to the radio-based Fixed Wireless Network.
Ms Rowland turned out to West Wyalong on July 7, beginning construction of a new solar farm that will provide around 55 per cent of the NBN's power requirements in NSW - or just under 20 per cent of power requirements nationally.
"We know that energy generated by renewables is actually cheaper so ultimately, this should be passed on to consumers in terms of lower prices," Ms Rowland said.
Ms Rowland said that the amount that may be saved through the change to renewable energy was 'significant enough to drive a commercial agreement.'
Power generation should begin by late 2022.
Alongside the switch to renewables is a 480 million dollar upgrade to the Fixed Wireless Network, bringing improvements to the Sky Muster satellite network. A major change will be that VPNs and streaming services won't be counted towards data allowances between midnight and 4pm.
While the speeds will be improved, more people will be able to access the network - prompting concerns over increased congestion leaving speeds ultimately in the same position. Ms Rowland said that they would be offloading people to free up more space.
"It's precisely why we're making this investment - it means that we're able to offload people so that they're utilising that technology and that's freeing it up."
The Fixed Wireless Network is only used by seven per cent of Australians - with the other 93 per cent of NBN-connected people remaining on fibre which faces it's own problems. With a significant amount of Griffith running off FTTN - the last metres of copper connecting homes to the network can cause slowdowns and outages.
Ms Rowland promised that needed upgrades to the fibre network were coming for regional Australia but couldn't put a timeline on improvements - with a strong focus on the Wireless network.
"We have a 30 million dollar fund set aside for improving on-farm connectivity ... that connectivity is critical for delivering those efficiencies in the agriculture sector," she said.
Concerns that farms would connect to wireless options before later having to swap to the more reliable fibre network were raised, but Ms Rowland said that Fixed Wireless would remain stable.
"There's two key things to note - under the multi-technology mix which was utilised in inferior technologies such as copper, we are deprioritising that. We have a very clear commitment to getting the best quality infrastructure and that includes improving the Fixed Wireless Network."
Ultimately, while those connected to the Fixed Wireless network can look forward to faster speeds and better connectivity going forward, those on fibre will have longer to wait.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
