Stan Grant Senior was awarded the 2022 Lifetime NAIDOC Award for his work restoring the Wiradjuri language

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:46am, first published July 7 2022 - 9:00am
LINGUIST: Uncle Stan Grant Senior wrote a dictionary of Wiradjuri language, as well as constructing a number of university courses in the language. PHOTO: File

A Wiradjuri elder was recognised for his work in restoring and teaching the Wiradjuri language with a national NAIDOC award.

