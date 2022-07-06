There will be extra meaning in the clash between DPC Roosters and the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The two sides will come together to contest the inaugural Roger Penrith Cup in recognition of a man who did a lot for both clubs, according to Black and Whites president Craig O'Keefe.
"Roger played for both the Black and Whites and the Point, and he was well known within both clubs," he said.
"He has also had a big impact on the young people around town with his work for Clontarf. His passing came as a shock to everyone given how young he was, and he was certainly one of the good guys."
The idea has been thrown around since the Group 20 Indigenous v Barbarians game in 2021, and O'Keefe was hoping to make it a regular event.
"We have got a trophy ready for Sunday," he said.
"We left it a bit late this year, but we are also thinking about getting special jerseys made for the game going forward."
This weekend sees two of the sides in the top three face-off, with the Black and Whites looking to rebound from a narrow loss at the hands of Waratahs.
The first-grade side was without a number of players last weekend, including co-coaches Andrew and Uafu Lavaka.
While the return of those two is still unknown after a death in the family, O'Keefe was hopeful they would get a couple of players back for this weekend. The Black and Whites' president paid credit to the players who backed up from reserve grade against Waratahs.
"You couldn't fault their efforts. They tried their hardest," he said.
Meanwhile, the Roosters have started the second half of the season in the exact way they finish the first half and remain unbeaten through 11 rounds.
The first grade will kick off at around 2.35pm on Sunday, with O'Keefe hoping to see a strong turnout.
"This is all about remembering him and the work he did with the young people within the community," he said. "We'd love to see a strong crowd turn out to remember Roger."
In the meeting earlier in the season, DPC came away with a 28-16 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
