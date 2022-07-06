The 2022 Yenda Prods Half on the Hill has been run and dusted for another year.
The track was at its best, although some competitors had minor falls, but of course, the Hill is known for this.
Numbers were down from previous years, but this did not deter from an enjoyable morning being had by everyone.
Griffith local Aidan Fattore won his sixth half marathon title with a time of 1.22:01, whilst Eliza Star took her first ladies championship with a time of 1.46:40.
In the junior 4km run, Nate Mingay and Milly Aitken stood on the podium with times of 16:55 and 19:50, respectively.
Many thanks to our major sponsor Yenda Prods, and all our other sponsors that allowed the Half on the Hill to be successfully run. Thanks also goes out to the volunteers, committee members, participants and spectators who all played their part in ensuring the success of this year's events. Looking forward to the Yenda Prods Half on the Hill in 2023.
