The Area News
Subscriber

Proten Community Cup finals get underway in Ivanhoe

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All rounds will lead to Ivanhoe this weekend as the Proten Community Cup finals get underway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.