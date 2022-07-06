All rounds will lead to Ivanhoe this weekend as the Proten Community Cup finals get underway.
The surprise of the competition has been the Hillston Bluebird, who has basically risen from the dead, having been sixth heading into the weekend.
They were still a mathematical possibility to make finals but needed to beat Rankins Springs and hope that both Goolgowi and Barellan were to lose their final round games.
Goolgowi played in the first of the matches at Stan Peters Oval on Saturday when they took on an Ivanhoe side looking to secure a home final and the minor premiership.
A double to Philip Hunter and a try each to Quinton Plum and Benjamin Joe helped the Roosters lock away first place with a 22-6 over the Rabbits. Benny Mahon scored the only try for the Goolgowi side.
That gave Hillston a faint hope of reaching the finals but needed Narrandera to defeat Barellan, and the Lizards were in a strong position to do just that with a 20-6 lead at the break.
D'Andre Williams continued his remarkable season with a double, while John Williams and Brayden Ingram were also able to score twice.
Troy Prior and Jack Cooper but the game to bed for the Lizards as they secured a 38-12 win.
Josh Stephens and Jaxon Brody scored the tries for the Rams.
That left the Bluebirds with just one task to crack into the top four, see off the challenge from the Rankins Springs Dragons and at halftime, they had one foot in the final with a 14-4 lead.
The Bluebirds completed the unlikely story of reaching the final as they came away with 30-18 win over the Dragons.
Luke Farmer and David Milne had strong games for the Bluebirds, scoring two tries each, while James Williams and Cambell Braneley scored a try each.
Sam Richards scored a double for the Dragons, while Jack Glyde and Chris Judd scored one each.
The end of the season brought a number of records to the front.
It is the first time that Ivanhoe have claimed the minor premiership, and they will host the first round of finals, hoping they can be the first team into the decider with a win over Narrandera.
On a personal level, it has been a record-breaking season for Narrandera's D'Andre Williams.
The talented Lizard has broken the record for most tries in a season, with 11 breaking the previous record of seven held by Jamaine Morgan. Williams also broke the record for most points in a season with 64, breaking the record of 50 set by Damien Walker in 2018 and 2019.
