The Griffith Blacks will head into this weekend knowing that a win is imperative if they are to secure a top-two finish when finals roll around.
The Blacks will take on the Waratahs with a victory this weekend, seeing the Blacks take their destiny into their own hands with the Griffith side currently three points behind.
Coach Chris McGregor knows this weekend won't be an easy task but knows his side has it in them to see off the challenge.
"They have a really strong back three," he said.
"We need to watch their kicking game, Lachie Day kicks the ball really well, and he is also strong on the return. They are also strong in the forwards, so we will have to make sure that we dominate that area.
"If we play to our structure and play structure first and let the ball roll, that is when we play our best footy. We aren't going to focus on what the other sides are doing, we are just trying to make sure that everything we do."
McGregor wants to take the points this weekend to ensure that they are in charge of their own destiny.
"We need to play some good footy, and we really want to secure second spot, and we have to win this game to do that," he said.
"If we are able to win this game, it will show that we have what it takes to be in contention. If we get all of the wins this week, we are guaranteed to play finals footy in every grade."
After having a number of players out from their clash with Tumut, the Blacks are confident they will be back to almost full strength for the crucial clash at Exies Oval.
It won't only be a big day for the club on the field but also off it.
This weekend will see the Blacks fundraising for Ovarian Cancer, which is a cause close to the club after the Blacks lost long-time supporter Jane Francis.
Francis is a name that has a long association with the club, with husband Aled being a club stalwart while son Bryn is currently coming through the ranks and has played a number of first-grade games over recent seasons.
"The Francis family are a big part of our club," he said.
"With all of their involvement over the years, we are just looking to give something back.
"It will be a huge day for the club with ladies day, our fundraising for Ovarian Cancer and then playing Waratahs makes it a very big day."
With all four grades in action on Saturday, it will be an early start, with the women's side taking to the field first at 11.40am as they look to stay in second position.
Third and second grade will follow, with first grade rounding out the day with kick-off at around 3.20pm.
