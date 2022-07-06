That time of year again when the surfer competition morphs into the Tour de Hill, meaning the leading cumulative point scorer in both the long and the short course get to wear the yellow cap.
Brian Bellicanta won race 1 of the long course Tour de Hill and won the right to wear the yellow cap, but it didn't happen as Bellicanta was missing from the Hill this week.
Not so for the short course, Christian Callcut swapped his black cap for the yellow cap but running without a shoe tag means it will be a one-off privilege.
In the long course Adrian Baird did one better than last week being the first across the line. Tom Mackerras was 2nd followed by Georgia Grimmond, then Tania Moore both of whom week-by-week show improving form.
Jessica Dalton made the debut in the long course and finished 8th. Derek Goullet posted the fastest time for the 6km course.
Baird has accumulated 75 points and leads the long course surfer competition 26 points ahead of 2nd placed Ashley Pianca.
Baird will wear the yellow cap next week and should continue to do so until the handicapper decides enough is enough.
In the short course Thomas Callcut was first to cross the line, then came Connor Moore followed by the fastest short course runner Nate Mingay.
Gavin Callcut was 4th, then Harry Morshead, Megan Callcut, Taylor Morrell followed by the remaining Morsheads James, Chris and Kate.
In the short course next week's yellow cap belongs to Connor Moore with 70 points. Moore is a mere 13 points ahead of Nate Mingay.
Training for the OXFAM 100km walk Di Keenan, Nicole Denhert, Rita Fascianelli and Sheilas Marcus completed a 20-plus km warm-up walk turning up at the green water tower just in time to register for a further long course 6kms. Impressive effort ladies!
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us. New members are always welcome.
