Griffith Feral Joggers surfers competition

By Ron Anson
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:59am, first published 12:09am
That time of year again when the surfer competition morphs into the Tour de Hill, meaning the leading cumulative point scorer in both the long and the short course get to wear the yellow cap.

