It was a mixed weekend for Griffith FC after their trip to Canberra to take on West Canberra Wanderers.
Griffith FC continued their strong season in the under 14s division.
Advertisement
Ryan Calabria found the back of the net midway through the first half to see the visitors head into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Nicholas Codemo struck six minutes after the break before a double to Joseph Romeo saw the Griffith FC side starting to run away with the game.
RELATED
Christian Dall'est put the icing on the cake to see the Griffith side walk away with a 5-0 victory.
It was a tight clash in the under 13s. The West Canberra side took a 1-0 lead into the break, but Nicholas Piva found the back of the net just a minute after the break.
The Wanderers took the lead once more by Anthony Pangallo struck with seven minutes remaining to see the points shared with a 2-2 draw.
Finally, in the 16s, Griffith lost 4-0.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.