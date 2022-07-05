The Area News

Griffith Swans faced off with Leeton-Whitton in RFL Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:04am, first published 4:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans have rebounded from a loss against Mangoplah with a commanding victory over arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.