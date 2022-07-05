The Griffith Swans have rebounded from a loss against Mangoplah with a commanding victory over arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.
It was a convincing display that saw the Swans overturn the deficit they lost to the Goannas with a 69-38 victory that saw the Griffith side stay well in the hunt for a top-three finish.
Advertisement
The two points sees them stay level with the Wagga Tigers, who are ahead of the Swans on percentage, while they are now two points ahead of GGGM Lions.
It was a similar story for the A reserve side after they picked up a 51-34 victory.
The Swans are sitting level with Mangoplah and are two points ahead of four-placed Turvey Park with seven weeks remaining.
RELATED
It was always going to be a tough test for the B graders going up against a Leeton side dropped points once this season, which came when the two sides drew in round two.
While it was a close encounter, the Swans eventually fell 38-31, but the Griffith side is still holding onto a spot in the top five.
C grade was able to keep their hopes of a top-five finish after a 30-27 victory over the Crows, while the under 17s fell to a 46-34 defeat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.