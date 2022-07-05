The Black and Whites have taken possession of the Michelle Donavan Memorial trophy after a win in the under 16s league tag clash with Waratahs.
The clash was sent up to honour the memory of Michelle, who worked tirelessly to help the Waratahs juniors alongside her husband Rob.
The Black and Whites were able to make a strong start as, after a 40m break from Paige Sergi, Shemeikah Mongahan was able to find her way over two plays later.
The two sides were tough to separate, and the Waratahs would take the lead with tries to Gabriel Fidow and Ruby Snow getting over.
The Panthers were able to pull level heading into halftime as Sergi was able to find her way over.
The Black and Whites came out strong in the second half and were able to retake the lead when Layla Little made a break down the right before they wrapped up the 16-8 win when Mongahan grubbered in behind the line and dived on the loose ball for her second of the morning.
The win sees the Panthers close the gap to Yenda.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
