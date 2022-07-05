The Area News
Black and Whites, Leeton, TLU Sharks and DPC Roosters take Group 20 League Tag victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:21am, first published 12:22am
The Black and Whites have extended their points difference lead at the top of the Group 20 League Tag ladder after a 60-0 win over Waratahs.

