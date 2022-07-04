For the first time in a number of years, the Mixed Foursomes Championships played at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday drew a competitive field of 16 pairs.
As a result. there was a changing of the guard with Travis Millis and Natalie Cassidy combining to take out their first-ever honour board event with a score of 85 off the stick,42 out and 43 home.
Advertisement
Many times scratch winner Elizabeth Graham combined with Lance Gilbert to take out the Handicap section on 71 nett, ahead of Alf Franchi and Karen Baratto 73 1/2 nett.
It completed a big weekend of golf with the final of the 4 BBB Matchplay also played, and in a hard-fought final, Adrian Smith and John Witherspoon claimed the title over Bryan Salvestro and Adrian Smith on the final hole. They were two down at the turn, three after the 10th, but then won the 12th, 14th, and 16th to square the match, squared the 17th and clinched the match on the 18th.
Saturday's event was a single stroke for the Live Fit monthly medal and despite the morning rain, 58 players turned out.
Travis Millis had a big weekend, taking out A Grade with 68 nett, firing 74 off the stick. Jason Magoci 70 nett runner-up also shooting 74,
Charlie Gugliemino fired up, taking out B Grade with the day's best score, 65 nett, 83 scratch. Grant Keily 72 nett second on a countback over Alf Franchi 72 nett.
Alan LeBroque 73 nett won C Grade on a countback over Mark O'Connor 73 nett.
Pins to 7th Chris Hansen, 8th & 11th Daniel Andrews, 15th Anthony Ross, 16th Allan Andreazza. Vouchers to 77 nett.
There was also a medley single stableford on Sunday with 38 players.
RELATED
Sim Tuitivaki 35 points won A Grade, Chris Richards 33 points second. Brian Corner 36 points best in B Grade, Shane Gaffey 34 points runner-up. Andrew Mott 35 points won C Grade, on a countback over Marc Tucker 35 points.
The Riverina Men's 4 BBB Championships will be played at Narrandera this coming Sunday, July 10. Entry Fee of $30 includes lunch.
Contact the Pro Shop for more details. Club Pro is set to recommence clinics for beginners, men and ladies and juniors. Contact the Pro Shop for details on 69623742.
Another honour board event on Saturday, the first of two rounds of the Area Builders Trophy, a single stableford, today's event is a two-person ambrose, a medley single stableford on Sunday.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday also the Fourth Round of the Winter Cup with 35 players.
John Gale 38 points won Div.1, Steve Matheson 34 points second on a countback over Lance Gilbert.
Hot scores win Div.2 Keith Woodbridge 41 points taking the win, Charlie Jones 40 points runner-up.
Advertisement
John Brennick wono the 4th pin, Byron James 16th, Geoff Smith 15th.
Another single stableford this week.
A field of 38 players contested last Wednesday's single stableford.
Billy Evans 40 points won A Grade, Warren Bock 37 points runner-up.
Lance Gilbert 33 points won B Grade on a countback over Barry Northeast 33 points.
Albert Donadel 37 points won C Grade over John Brennick 36 points.
Advertisement
Tiuru Phillip carded an Eagle Three on the 9th, won the 7th pin, Lance Gilbert 11th, Robin Salvestro 16th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.