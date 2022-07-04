It completed a big weekend of golf with the final of the 4 BBB Matchplay also played, and in a hard-fought final, Adrian Smith and John Witherspoon claimed the title over Bryan Salvestro and Adrian Smith on the final hole. They were two down at the turn, three after the 10th, but then won the 12th, 14th, and 16th to square the match, squared the 17th and clinched the match on the 18th.