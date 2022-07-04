The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time in a number of years, the Mixed Foursomes Championships played at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday drew a competitive field of 16 pairs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.