The Area News
Subscriber

DPC Roosters, Leeton Greens and Yanco-Wamoon take Group 20 first grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 3 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DPC Roosters have continued their perfect start to the season after picking up a 36-10 win over Hay in Carrathool on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.