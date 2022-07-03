DPC Roosters have continued their perfect start to the season after picking up a 36-10 win over Hay in Carrathool on Saturday.
The Roosters made a fast start to the game, with Robbie Simpson getting over for two tries in the opening 12 minutes.
Simpson completed a first-half hat-trick before Sailasa Madrai got over for the Magpies' first try to see the Roosters leading 16-6 at halftime.
DPC coach Ben Jeffery kept the points flowing for the Roosters in the second half with a try three minutes after the break before Guy Thompson and Luke Hogan crossed to extend their side's lead. Madrai scored his second before Sam Bartter but the icing on the cake of a 36-10 win.
Leeton was able to bounce back from their defeat last weekend with a 42-8 win over Yenda at Leeton No 1 Oval on Sunday.
Brayden Scarr got over early for the Greens, but it was answered quickly when Zack Starr crashed over for the Blueheelers.
Cameron Bruest and George Broome got over to see the home side take a 14-4 lead into the break.
The Greens made a strong start to the second half, with Hayden Philp getting over three minutes after the interval while Bruest scored his second soon after, while Starr got his second to keep Yenda in the game.
Leeton had other ideas as Billy Rabua, Inia Mate, and Andriu Tagilala got over to wrap up the 42-8 victory.
In the final game of the round, Yanco-Wamoon were able to pick up their second win of the season after picking up a 40-32 victory over TLU Sharks.
