The Area News
Subscriber

MIA nurses and paramedics work together to improve skills inside mobile hospital simulator

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:52am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MOBILE simulator has given the region's healthcare workers the chance to practise improved techniques and use new equipment in Griffith.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.