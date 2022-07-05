A MOBILE simulator has given the region's healthcare workers the chance to practise improved techniques and use new equipment in Griffith.
Nurse and paramedics worked hand-in-hand as they were tested across a variety of situations they would face during in the emergency department or at an emergency call out.
The NSW Health and Education Institute brought their simulator to the city for three days, delivering a standard of training generally found in metropolitan areas.
Griffith Base Hospital's clinical nurse educator for the emergency department Sherin George said the simulation training wasn't just good for testing new medical equipment.
"It's not just clinical skills, but technical skills to work as a team. How to resolve conflict and make ourselves psychologically safe," Mr George said.
He said the hospital's nurse educators would bring the training back to their teams on the wards.
Ambulance NSW's Murrumbidgee district training officer John McCormack said it was important for paramedics to understand what happens when patients are delivered to hospital.
He said paramedics and nurses used different terminology but the goal of delivering care for people was the same.
Mobile simulator manager Tod Adams said each simulation could be changed on the fly allowing for teams who were succeeding to be challenged further, and teams struggling given the chance to bring things under control.
Ms Adams said the learning happened after the simulation ends where people's actions and decisions were examined so they can do better.
"It's all about patient safety and good clinical care," she said.
She said bringing paramedics and nurses together meant they could see each other's skills at work and when the real emergency happened people would have the best chances of recovering.
Ms Adams said the truck trailer is equipped just like a hospital's emergency room with medicine, monitors and sharp needles.
Weighing in at 28 tonnes, the truck has a diesel 32 KVa generator, three phase power, roof-mounted solar panels to charge batteries, fresh water, grey water storage, air-conditioning and computer servers.
The truck is dedicated to Sister Alison Bush AO and in 1969 she was the first Indigenous midwife based at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. Sr Bush was a honourary member of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Sister Bush was famed for training midwives and helping improve the infant mortality rate for Redfern women by encouraging them to pre and post-natal care.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
