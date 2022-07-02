The Area News

Hanwood Public School students donned their critical thinking hats and presented their finest STEM projects on Friday as the school held its first ever science fair

Vincent Dwyer
July 2 2022 - 12:00am
BEST AND BRIGHTEST: Grade 5 student Naushin Anjum with her finished project showing the eight planets orbiting the sun. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Hanwood Public School students from kindergarten to grade 6 donned their thinking hats and their lab coats on Friday morning for the school's very first science fair.

