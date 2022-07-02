Hanwood Public School students from kindergarten to grade 6 donned their thinking hats and their lab coats on Friday morning for the school's very first science fair.
The event featured students displaying the various STEM projects they'd been working on since the start of the year, with parents and staff stopping by to see the results.
Advertisement
Year 5 and 6 students were tasked with constructing a mathematical scale model of the universe featuring the eight planets revolving around the sun.
The students were given the added challenge of constructing a model that could automatically rotate, which two students managed to pull of with style.
Years 3 and 4 were required to construct either a model showing the moon phases or a model showing how day and night works.
Years 1 and 2 produced colourful and informative posters displaying the moon phases, while the kindergarten students made eye-catching space artwork.
READ MORE
The projects used the iSTEM process adopted by most high schools, including Murrumbidgee Regional High School, which encouraged students to adopt critical thinking, implement problem solving and continuously revise and refine their work.
Hanwood Public School assistant principal Jenny Workman, who had been teaching the students about STEM, said the new program proved beneficial for the students.
"We found STEM allowed the kids to integrate their knowledge from other key learning areas and apply it in a skills-based program," Mrs Workman said.
"It gives the children that benefit most from hands-on learning a place where they can excel at their learning."
She also said introducing the students to STEM early would help them once they reach high school, particularly girls.
"There's been a lot of skills shortages in areas and STEM is a way to get back the critical creative skills they have," Mrs Workman explained.
"It's also to get girls into science and STEM before they hit high school, when it starts to become a gender issue. They've all gotten really involved in it which is good."
"Hopefully this is something we do annually."
After two terms of hard work, the students treated themselves to some space-themed treats including 'twilight slices' and 'moon rock cupcakes' courtesy of the school canteen staff.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.