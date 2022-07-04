The Area News
Alan McGregor Whyte's 'dead man's penny' donated to Griffith War Memorial Museum

Updated July 4 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
Paul King (centre) donates the 'dead man's penny' medallion for Alan McGregor Whyte to Griffith War Memorial Museum's Theo Bollen and chairman Garry Smellie. PHOTO: Declan Rurenga

A century old bronze memorial medallion given to families of men who had died serving the nation in World War I was donated to Griffith's War Memorial Museum on Monday.

