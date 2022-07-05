Heath Crescent house destroyed in fire

Griffith's firefighters were called to Heath Crescent this morning to reports of a home on fire on Tuesday.
The property which is believed to be abandoned was well alight when firefighters arrived on scene at 7am.
Advertisement
Firefighters searched the house to confirm no one was inside at the time, switched off gas and power supplies to protect neighbouring properties.
Fire and Rescue NSW said the fire was so intense it took an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze.
Superintendent Adam Dew Berry said brigades were attending numerous house fires around the state and it was timely reminder for residents to work on an escape plan in case of a fire.
"Now is the time for residents to check they have a working smoke alarm and that all members of the family have an awareness of calling Triple Zero (000) in an emergency," he said.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers will be investigating the cause of the fire.
READ MORE
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.