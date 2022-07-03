The Area News
Subscriber

Waratahs see off Black and Whites in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 3 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a Griffith Derby with extra meaning for both Waratahs and the Black and Whites when the two sides met at Exies Oval on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.