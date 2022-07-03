It was a Griffith Derby with extra meaning for both Waratahs and the Black and Whites when the two sides met at Exies Oval on Sunday.
Both sides were playing with heavy hearts after the passing of Peli Lavaka, but it was the Waratahs who were able to come out on top with a 26-22 victory.
Waratahs captain Shorne Ngu recognised it was an emotional game for both sides.
"It has been a tough week for both sides with the passing of Peli Lavaka," he said.
"He pulled on this jersey at one stage, and we played with him in our heart today, and that showed."
In a back and forth start to the clash, the Black and Whites took a narrow lead into the break with tries to Solo Toru and Andrew Fauoo and a successful conversion from Gospel Toru, seeing them head in with a 10-8 lead.
Ngu had a strong first half scoring the Waratahs two tries.
After the break, the Waratahs were able to capitalise on a loose carry from the Panthers, with Pili Masoe diving over in the corner.
The home side looked to have extended when Peniona Tamanisave got over in the corner, but it was called back for an obstruction.
The Panthers made the most of two quick penalties to convert field position into points, with Naashon Mataora able to push his way over the line to give the Panthers a two-point advantage.
The back and forth nature continued as the Waratahs answered through Suliano Kabara, but their lead was short-lived, with Chaise Sergi getting over in the corner to give the Panthers the lead with 11 minutes to go.
This time it was the Waratahs who were able to capitalise on piggy-back penalties, and Willie Lolohea spotted a gap and ran through to give his side a 26-22 lead, which they held onto for the remaining four minutes.
The win for the Waratahs sees them close to within two points of a top-three spot with seven rounds remaining.
The Waratahs will look to continue their positive momentum when they travel to Wade Park to take on the Blueheelers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
