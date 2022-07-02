The Griffith Blacks have returned from their longest road trip of the season with the points.
In only their second game in the last five weeks, the Blacks made the trip to Tumut and were able to hold on to take a 20-12 victory over the Bulls.
Chris Latu used his strength to his advantage to get across the line to get the scoring underway, but the Bulls were able to hit back.
Daniel Bozic kicked a penalty goal before halftime to see the Blacks take a 10-7 lead into the break.
The game started much like the first, with Latu able to get over for his second of the game, and another successful kick from Bozic lifted the Blacks to a 10-point lead.
The Tumut side pulled it make to a five-point game with a try to Vincent Wise but Bozic's strong day from the kicking tee continued with a penalty goal helping the Blacks secure an eight-point win.
The Blacks will return home next weekend, where they will face a challenge from Waratahs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
