The Area News

Griffith Blacks taste success against Tumut in SIRU first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks have returned from their longest road trip of the season with the points.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.