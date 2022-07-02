The battle in the west in the Riverina Football League went right down to the wire at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The lead ebbed and flowed throughout the game, but the Griffith Swans were able to hold on to take a 10.11 (71) to 10.7 (67) victory over arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton.
The Crows were able to make a strong start to the game kicking the first two goals through Nathan Ryan and Angus Crelley before two in quick succession to Jimmy Nancarrow saw the Swans hit the front before the Crows hit back through Tom Handsaker to take a one-point lead into the first change.
It went goal-for-goal in the early stages of the second before the Crows were able to pile on the pressure, but the Swans weathered the storm and, with goals to James Girdler and Patrick Payne, saw the Swans leading by 10 at the main break.
The contest was brewing well with the sides trading goals with Payne being an instrument for the Swans, but goals to Josh Lanham and Tom Meline saw the margin at just six points heading into the final term.
The Crows pinned the ball in their forward fifty once again but were only able to bring one goal from their pressure, with Meline giving his side a three-point lead.
The Swans kicked seven straight points to take a four-point lead before Jay Summers kicked a major for the Swans to see them leading by 10 late in the game.
Meline kicked his third to reduce the margin to four points, but the Swans were able to hold on to take only their second win of the year.
On a milestone game for captain Jack Rowston and Nathan Richards, coach Greg Dreyer said it was good to put some points on the board.
"It is the icing on the cake. It is just good to have a win full stop," he said.
"It has been four wins in two years at the moment."
The Swans coach admitted his side were their own worst enemies at times with poor execution and decision making.
"Whether it is trust in each other or confidence in themselves to give the first option, we still aren't doing it, and our decision-making needs to improve, as does our skill level," he said.
"We should know that Leeton is always going to come back. They are a proud club. We are pretty evenly matched, and it was a good game of footy."
The Swans will now turn their attention to a tough fortnight on the road.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
