The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Swans hold on to taste victory over Leeton-Whitton in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The battle in the west in the Riverina Football League went right down to the wire at Exies Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.