The Barellan District Netball Association (BDNA) representative sides will make the trip to Sydney for the first Junior State Titles in two years.
The under 14s side is being led by experienced coaches Emma Dale and Shelley Lang, who both know what goes into preparing a team for State Titles. Both coaches have been training the side this year and are super proud of the development, growth and commitment each player has given.
The side has travelled to carnivals in Young, Wangaratta, and Wagga Wagga, which all produced strong results, with the Wangaratta being the standout with the girls were undefeated all day and heading into the finals, the girls produced a come-from-behind win in the semi-final, showing true grit and determination. They went on to take out the grand final with a thrilling four-goal victory.
Making their representative coach debuts, former BDNA players Katie Anderson and Brooke Eglinton know first-hand what it is like to experience Junior State Titles and will lead the under 13s into battle.
The under-13s will be competing in Division Two and are looking forward to the experience, after being robbed last year due to COVID.
Both coaches are looking forward to seeing their girls bring it all together, their bond off the court is equally as passionate as on. The girls bring enthusiasm and encouragement to each training and game, their friendships away from the court makes the experience nice.
The under 12s have enjoyed some great carnivals during the year under the guidance of Milla Parr and Alicia Fuller.
"Wangaratta saw the girls extremely competitive playing in the U13 Reserves Division and taking out the Grand Final after being undefeated all day," Fuller said.
The skills of the side have been on show, with two members, Tess Jamieson and Ellie Mathews, being selected for the Riverina Netball team.
Parr and Fuller both commented on how proud they are of their team's ability to cope well under pressure, particularly when playing older age groups.
