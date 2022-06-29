The Area News

Barellan District Netball Association ready to tackle Junior State Titles

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:12am
The Barellan District Netball Association (BDNA) representative sides will make the trip to Sydney for the first Junior State Titles in two years.

