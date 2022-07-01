Police appealing for help to find man accused of indecent assault

Griffith police are appealing for the community's help to find a man in connection to an alleged indecent assault.
A 61-year-old woman was visiting the supermarket on June 29 at 12.50pm on Oakes Road when an unknown man approached her from behind and is alleged to have touched her inappropriately.
The woman confronted the man and he then left the store.
Officers from Murrumbidgee District Police have started an investigation after they were contacted.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 30s or 40s, about 180 to185 centimetres tall, of medium build, with short brown hair.
He is depicted wearing a brown long-sleeved T-shirt, beige pants with black pocket flaps and dark brown work boots.
The man was carrying a black backpack at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
