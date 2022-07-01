The Area News

Griffith police appealing for help to find man accused of indecent assault

By The Area News
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:26am, first published 5:30am
Police appealing for help to find man accused of indecent assault

Griffith police are appealing for the community's help to find a man in connection to an alleged indecent assault.

