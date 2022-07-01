Griffith has continued its reputation as being one of regional Australia's multicultural hubs with new data from the 2021 census showing the city's increased diversity since 2016.
According to the 2021 census data released on Tuesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 7579 Griffith residents had both parents born overseas which was a 32 per cent increase from 2016.
People born in Australia slightly dipped from being 67.8 per cent of Griffith's population in 2016 to 66.8 per cent in 2021.
Griffith's Indian community saw substantial growth during the same period, with the number of residents born in India jumping 101 per cent from 900 people in 2016 to 1813 people in 2021.
India also maintained its spot as being the second most common country of birth among Griffith residents behind Australia.
The number of Gujarati, Punjabi and Samoan language speakers also increased, as did the number of Griffith residents who identify with the Hindu faith.
Griffith Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca said she was happy to see greater diversity among residents and expected the trend to continue in the future.
"It was predominantly Australians and Italians for a long time, but it's started becoming more multicultural and diverse in the last ten years," Ms La Rocca said.
Despite this, Ms La Rocca said there were still challenges that needed to be addressed to ensure all migrants and new arrivals could comfortably settle in the area.
"Griffith is a welcoming place, but we need to establish more services for the migrant community that are settling here," she said.
"The multicultural council does all it can to help anyone that comes to Griffith. If they need any help or would like to meet people and feel more welcome then they can contact us at any time.
"It's great that Griffith has become such a multicultural hub," she added. "We hope to improve the town so it becomes even more attractive to future migrants coming to this area."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
