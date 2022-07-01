LETTERS: Voters shouldn't be taken for granted

It is only fitting that the Coalition should be shocked to 'its' core in its complacency, for the voters don't like being taken for granted.
For years those of us who have supported this party have become very much aware of the ongoing downturn of the values on which this part was founded. For example, Christianity all but lost due to no refence given to it.
Their collective overall behavioural patterns with their judgements on issues 'relevant to it' were never brought to the fore as their priority.
People resented this attitude and it swayed their vote away from this party, take for example how they did nothing to rectify the issues of contention with the ABC, a sore point with many which didn't meet their approval as they had hoped to see some 'guts in action' which was not forthcoming as expected.
What they witnessed was seen as a cowardly response 'unseemly in itself'. Too much concentration was evident glorifying their good deeds in the past and nothing of any real substance was on offer for ways forward in the future.
The superannuation withdrawal came too late when thousands had already cast their vote which in itself gave reason to be seen as 'just an afterthought' in the equation. Therefore it wasn't surprising that they lost the chance to win.
Sometimes governments need to experience the bad times, in this case due to lack of real effort, so as to help them appreciate the good times which they had.
Being on the outer looking in may enable them to reassess this stumbling block of neglect and learn some valuable lessons from this defeat.
They promised the people 'the earth' when they gained government yet they failed to deliver when they had the opportunity to do so.
The people 'don't have short memories', to be trusted by the people a government 'must keep its word;.
Labor must rise to the occasion and keep its word as promised or suffer the consequences next time round for the people are not forgiving should their trust be violated under any circumstances.
A big thank you to Mr Chant for stating it like it is. "Strike for Catholic Schools." In this article he stated "The employers seem afraid to lead or push for change, instead choosing to hide behind the independent negotiations in the public system".
What this has done for a long time is to allow the public to think that teacher shortage and workload issues are solely a problem in public schools. This is most certainly not the case. It exists in all sectors and has impacts on all students.
Recently a Dr Scott, a principal of an elite private school Wenona College, spoke up about the modern-day complexities of teaching. So as a profession, teachers are finding it all too much and leaving. Desirably to become a teacher in the last decade so low that universities have lowered their entrance ATARs to an all time low.
As a student I admired my teachers. Back then a teacher was paid the equivalent to a backbencher. In 2022 with many teachers working 55-hour weeks, their hourly rate ranges between $28-$40 an hour!
Over time communities and job roles change. Think about how different parenting is now.
We have all been to school. But many of us have not been in the modern classroom. Remember when your teacher told your one of your classmates to 'Get out' if you were being silly or asked to copy notes for 30 minutes or do questions 1-12? This is not the teaching of 2022. It is now a lot more complex with massive amounts of administration.
Caring for other people's children is a teacher's primary duty, but teachers cannot manage this when they judged by curriculum delivery which changes with every new government and ideas from people that have never taught.
Even more exhausting is the constant negative comments about teachers when they try so hard and spend so many hours working.
Experienced teachers are leaving. When asking current students why they will not go into teaching I get often told "No way we see the way teachers are treated." They also cite poor pay.
Something needs to change, and I am glad that what is starting to happen is all systems are starting to speak out.
