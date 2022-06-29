The Area News
What's on

Kevin Sullivan and his family band The Sulli-Vans will bring their brand of catchy country music to Griffith for one night at the Exies Club

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY BAND: The Sulli-Van band members are 12-year-old KJ, 6-year-old Jet, their father Kevin Sullivan and 10-year-old Cha-Cha. PHOTO: Contributed

Forensic police officer turned country music singer Kevin Sullivan will be bringing his family band The Sulli-Vans to Griffith for a special one night performance in July.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.