Forensic police officer turned country music singer Kevin Sullivan will be bringing his family band The Sulli-Vans to Griffith for a special one night performance in July.
The family quartet, which includes Mr Sullivan and his three children KJ, Cha-Cha and Jet will entertain the Griffith crowd with a mix of originals and old favourites at the Griffith Exies Club on Thursday July 7 from 7pm.
Advertisement
The journey leading up to this performance has been lengthy but rewarding for Mr Sullivan who said he used music as an outlet after he retired from police work and grappled with symptoms of PTSD.
While he had previously performed as a solo artist and with other bands, Mr Sullivan said COVID forced himself and his family to stay on the road and touring for longer.
"The kids began singing and performing more to help and The Sulli-Vans show just evolved organically from there," he said.
The band has since driven 45 thousand kilometres in their Sunland-sponsored and aptly named 'Sulli-Van'. They've also played 140 shows across Australia, including an appearance on the The Voice: Generations TV show.
"There's the old saying 'You should never work with dogs and children', and there is a bit of truth in that," Mr Sullivan laughed.
"But it is the most rewarding and beautiful experience to play with your children. It's the best thing I've ever done."
READ MORE
The cop turned country singer, who is also currently writing an autobiography, said he was looking forward to playing in Griffith.
"I played at Griffith some years ago at the Piccolo Family Farm and it will be great to be back there," he said.
"We have a lot of fans down there and it's such a great part of Australia."
Mr Sullivan said the Griffith audience can expect to be taken on a Sulli-Van journey, which will feature some background on his solo tunes and how they relate to his experiences in the police force, as well as his kids singing upbeat covers of crowd favourites from the likes of Dolly Parton, Elvis and The Dixie Chicks
"It's a fun family night and people of all ages love our shows," he said. "At the end of our show, people think they're part of the Sullivan family and they really are."
The Sulli-Vans will perform at Griffith Exies Club on Thursday July 7 from 7pm. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Entrance is free for children under 12.
To celebrate their upcoming performance The Area News is giving away five signed copies of The Sulli-Vans debut album. Follow the link to enter the draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.