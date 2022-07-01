The Area News
Griffith man Daniel Michael O'Toole jailed after police tracked attempt to smuggle ice into Riverina

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:00am
Man jailed after police tracked attempt to smuggle ice into region

A Griffith man who attempted to smuggle almost 280 grams of ice into the Riverina while his mobile phone was being tracked by police has been jailed for up to two-and-a-half years.

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

