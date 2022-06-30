IT will be rivalry weekend in Group 20 this week as Waratahs play host to the Black and Whites at Exies Oval on Sunday.
The two sides are battling towards the top of the table, with both wanting a positive result as the battle for a top-three spots heads up heading into the back end of the season.
The Waratahs side will be looking to bounce back from a defeat last time out, which saw them squander a 20-0 lead to lose by two points to Yanco-Wamoon to be sitting four points behind the Panthers in second.
Even with the defeat to the Hawks last time out, the Waratahs are still four points safe inside the top five but will be looking to rebound quickly.
The Black and Whites, on the other hand, seem to be hitting their straps heading into the second half of the season, having picked up a commanding victory over Leeton to move into equal second with the Greens and sitting four points behind the DPC Roosters.
The Panthers will be looking to continue their strong showing on what could be an emotional weekend.
Yanco-Wamoon will head into their second straight home game, looking to pick up their second win on the trot when they take on bottom-of-the-table TLU Sharks.
It will be a special weekend in Carrathool this weekend with DPC Roosters taking their home game against Hay to the small town.
The Roosters will be wanting to pick up where they have left off and show why they are firming as a premiership favourite.
In the final game, Leeton will play host to Yenda Blueheelers at Leeton No 1 Oval.
