The Griffith Swans will be heading into the derby, hoping they can pick up their second win of the season.
This weekend will see the Swans take on their arch-rivals, Leeton-Whitton, at Exies Oval and the Crows are the only side the Swans have taken points off this season.
Advertisement
The Swans are hopeful of getting captain Jack Rowston back after he missed the heavy defeat to Mangoplah last weekend, while Reece Matheson and Jimmy Nancarrow will both have to prove their fitness at training on Thursday.
It has been a difficult month for the Swans, with heavy defeats to Coolamon and Mangoplah on either side of a tight loss to Narrandera.
Despite the difficult season so far for the Swans, coach Greg Dreyer said the player's heads are still in the right space.
"Pretty good we have had a good chat about all that," he said.
"The Coolamon game, they got a lot in the last 15 minutes and blew it out a bit. Narrandera was a better effort, and we spoke about consistency and pressure.
"Against Mango, we got well beaten, but we competed and had footy down our end plenty of times, we just aren't converting. That is the main issue.
"Effort is good, and their intent and they are still training well, so they are still trying hard."
RELATED
Despite this weekend being a derby game, Dreyer won't be approaching this game any differently.
"From our point of view, it doesn't matter who we are playing, we have been talking about our pressure and doing that consistently," he said.
"It has been improving, we can see by the stats we take that our tackle rate is up.
"Execution is obviously a big issue, and we are still practising, and that is just time, and we have to get reward for effort.
"The ball is getting forward we just aren't converting and not holding it in our forward 50 well enough."
The action will get underway at Exies Oval with the under 17.5s at 10.30am, with the Swans looking to remain hot on the tail of Turvey Park.
Reserve grade will look to remain within touch of the top five with first bounce at 12.10pm, with first grade getting underway at 2.10pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.