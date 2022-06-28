The Area News

Griffith Swans fall to Mangoplah in RFL Netball A grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a tough trip out to Mangoplah for the Griffith Swans as they took on the standouts of the A grade RFL Netball competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.