It was a tough trip out to Mangoplah for the Griffith Swans as they took on the standouts of the A grade RFL Netball competition.
The Goannas have been the form side of the competition over many years, and the Swans were one of the few sides to take points off them across the last three years.
It was always going to be a tough ask for the Swans to take points off the undefeated Goannas, and it proved to be just that as the Griffith side fell to a 68-37 defeat.
It was a tough outing for the A reserve side, who fell to their second defeat of the season with a 49-41 loss, but they still hold a spot in the top three.
The Swans B grade side have fallen three points outside the top three after they fell to a 51-32 defeat to the second-placed Goannas side.
C grade was able to cause a bit of an upset with a nail-biting one-point victory which sees them keep their finals hopes alive with the under 17s picking up a 32-26 win, which keeps them in the finals equation.
