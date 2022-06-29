The Area News

A Stanbridge man says him and his son were unfairly fined for breaching COVID lockdown laws after the pair were fined $1000 each in September 2021

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:35am, first published June 29 2022 - 11:00pm
UNFAIR: Former Leeton mayor Paul Maytom and Mark Thomas who was fined by highway patrol in September 2021. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Former Leeton mayor Paul Maytom is calling for justice system accountability after a Stanbridge man was fined for breaching COVID restrictions in September 2021.

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

