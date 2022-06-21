The Area News
Subscriber

Revenue NSW data shows only 18 per cent of the Riverina Region's public health order, COVID-19 fines have been paid

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:47am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINES ISSUED: Police stopping drivers on the a NSW Highway, Revenue NSW says only around 18 per cent of public health order fines have been paid. PHOTO: Marina Neil

Data from Revenue NSW has revealed that only 18 per cent of public health order fines issued throughout the Riverina have been paid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.