Griffith's population has continued to steadily grow over the past decade according to new census data released on Tuesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
According to the 2021 census Griffith's population stands at 20,859 which is a 13 per cent increase from the 2016 census when the town had a population of 18,196.
Advertisement
It's also a 21 per cent increase from the 2011 census which recorded Griffith's population as 16,972 at the time.
The number of families also increased from 4442 in 2016 to 5279 in 2021, while the male to female ratio remained stable with the percentage of women in Griffith still slightly higher than that of men, with 50.4 per cent and 49.6 per cent respectively.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said the new figures were a vindication for the council and the community, after previous councils were told by the state government that the town's population was decreasing.
"These census results confirmed what we knew, and it's probably stronger than we expected," Cr Curran said.
"We can now use this information when we talk to our state and federal colleagues."
READ MORE
Cr Curran said he also believed the population growth was due to people being fed up with cities. He also said he expected growth to continue.
"People don't want to live in the cities anymore, they want to live in an area that offers the amenities they want," Cr Curran said.
"If you buy a million dollar house in Sydney and one in Griffith, I know which one will be better value for money."
Cr Curran said Griffith City Council were still aware of the challenges that come with a growing population, particularly in housing.
"If we built 500 or 1000 houses next week, I think they'd be full by the following week. There's that much demand," he said.
"We've now got to look at what's working in other communities, especially those growing at a similar rate to us, and then try to replicate that to benefit our community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.