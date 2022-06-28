Football Wagga operations manager Dave Merlino has confirmed that the organisation has begun its review of the controversial Pascoe Cup fixture between Hanwood and Leeton.
The clash scheduled on June 19 was abandoned following 30 minutes of play, with both teams now having submitted information to Football Wagga for the organisation to review.
A decision was made last Friday regarding Leeton's Adam Raso's red card from that game, with the verdict handed down to Raso to be provided to the Pascoe Cup teams before being made public.
In regards to the other issues on the day, Merlino confirmed that Football Wagga was in the process of going through submitted information.
"The clubs were given to Sunday 7pm to provide statements and documentations to Football Wagga which they have all done so," Merlino said.
"Now Football Wagga are in the process of reading through and investigating the whole process to determine the outcomes in relation to that information given."
A red card is an automatic one fixture suspension with Raso sitting out of Leeton's 10-2 victory over Tolland on Sunday, however whether he returns for their upcoming clash against Lake Albert is yet to be revealed.
Hanwood also bounced back strongly following the controversial match taking a comfortable 9-0 victory over the bottom of the ladder Cootamundra.
Hanwood and Leeton sit first and second on the ladder respectively after the first 10 rounds of the Pascoe Cup competition.
