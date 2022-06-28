The Area News
Football Wagga operations manager Dave Merlino confirms review regarding controversial fixture has begun

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:53am
UNDER REVIEW: The review into the fiery clash between Hanwood and Leeton has begun. Picture: Liam Warren

Football Wagga operations manager Dave Merlino has confirmed that the organisation has begun its review of the controversial Pascoe Cup fixture between Hanwood and Leeton.

