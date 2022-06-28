The Griffith Blacks have dominated their rivals with a commanding victory at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The Blacketts were able to flex their muscles and show why they will be a tough side to beat when finals roll around with a 63-0 victory over the Dianas.
The Griffith side was able to make a flying start to the proceedings with Fapiola Uoifalelahi making a break down the left to score with her side's first possession.
The points started to flood in for the Blacks, with Seigia Seukeni using her strength to push her way over before Lele Katoa was able to cross after the Blacks won a scrum against the feed.
Three straight tries to Amelia Lolotonga saw her able to complete a first-half hat-trick to see the Blacks leading 32-0 at the break.
The dominance early in the second half with Uoifalelahi able to get over for her second before the Blacks used a quick tap to their advantage, and Lolotonga was able to send Lavinia Siale over to push the lead to 44 points.
The Blacks cracked 50 as after a strong break from Seigia Seukeni. she played in Veronica Seukeni, and a successful conversion from Janiana Ravu saw the lead reach 51-0.
Uoifalelahi was able to complete her hat-trick while Lolotonga added a fourth right on full time to see the Blacks walk away convincing 63-point winners.
Coach Lama Lolotonga was pleased to see his side's work at training paying off.
"I'm very happy not about the scoreboard but the way the girls performed," he said.
"We had been working hard during the week, and to put that into action was really pleasing to see.
"The defensive line was really strong, and we were able to force turnovers which is something that we had been working on."
The Blacks welcomed back Katoa and Ravu back into the side and expected their side should be even stronger when they take on Waratahs in two weeks, with Ua Ravu expected to make her return.
The Blacketts have the bye this weekend with the club set to make the long trip to Tumut on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
