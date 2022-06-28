The Black and Whites have done something no other side has been able to do in the last two seasons and defeat the Leeton Greens.
The Greens were unbeaten in the Group 20 competition since the 2019 grand final when they lost to Yanco-Wamoon, but the Panthers ended all of that with a 9-4 victory at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was the top-of-the-table clash that lived up to all of the billing, with the sides battling it out without being able to breach the defence of the other.
The Panthers were gifted field position in the final five minutes of the first half after an accidental offside, but they were unable to capitalise, and the sides went in locked at 0-0.
The deadlock was finally broken with five minutes gone in the second half as after forcing a repeat set, Ash Penrith was able to get over from dummy half.
The Greens lost Grace Evans to an elbow injury in the process, but they were able to hit back quickly as Elli Gill and Jamie Taylor combined to see Gill get over and bring the scores back level.
With the scores locked at 4-4 with 10 minutes to go, Hollie Penrith made the most of field position to kick a field goal to give the Panthers a one-point advantage.
The lead was pushed to five points with six minutes remaining as Niumai Serukabaivata dived on her own grubber.
The Greens got a shot to potentially take the lead late, but the Panthers' defence was able to hold them out to take a 9-4 victory.
Black and Whites coach Shailyn Williams praised the way her side performed.
"It was a cracker of a game," she said.
"We love playing against Leeton, and we knew it was going to be a hard game, and the score reflects that.
"We are bleeding a lot of the juniors through. All but four of the girls are juniors, and it was a great reflection on themselves. It was a hard game, and they really stepped up today.
"All I asked for them to do was to concentrate on defence, and they were able to do that."
West Wyalong has stayed in contact with the top two sides after they came away from an 18-4 victory over Yenda.
DPC Roosters came away with a nail-biting 22-20 win over TLU Sharks, while Yanco-Wamoon opened their account with a 24-4 win.
