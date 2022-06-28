Alistair Burge will pass on his wealth of experience to talented youngsters at the newly formed Griffith High Performance Cricket Academy.
Burge has experience of playing and coaching at the top level having spent four seasons coaching in Melbourne and was an assistant coach at the Wodonga Raiders last year he also played two seasons for Kent in the English Premier League.
The Cairns Sports program is all about giving young athletes the confidence to go out and perform under pressure, whether it be in cricket or other sports.
The program will explore some high-performance principles, including mindset, nutrition, strength and conditioning, skill acquisitions, leadership and training plans.
The program got underway on Monday and will run at Westend Stadium from 5-7pm for the next three weeks, open to keen crickets aged 12-16.
There will also be an all-day clinic in the July school holidays for those who can't make the original sessions.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
