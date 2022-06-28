Eighteen women fronted up for a round of maximum stroke last Wednesday 22 June.
Dulcie Knight (73 pts) had the best score of the day, taking out Div. 2 from Di Ellerton (79 pts). Liz Graham (77 pts) won Div. 1 on a count back from Julie McWilliam. Balls went to 81 pts.
For those readers who retired from golf some time ago, maximum stroke was introduced in 2019 as one of several measures to speed up the game, and at the same time reduce the drudgery of a stroke round for high handicappers.
At Griffith the cap is double the par for the hole, meaning a player cannot score more than 6 on a par 3, 8 on a par 4 and 10 on a par 5.
The calm playing conditions brought out some good scores in the local round of Golf NSW's Keno Let's Play Ambrose event on Saturday.
Liz Graham and Dorian Radue (72.75 pts) won the event for the second year in a row, this time from newcomers Kelly Tyson and Ellen McMaster (74.25).
Liz and Dorian will go on to play in the regional final at Deniliquin. There we 20 players (10 pairs) and balls went to 76.75 pts.
The June comp. ends with a vs Par on Wednesday, then it's on to the July monthly medal on Saturday 2 July, this time sponsored by Cliché Face and Body.
The mixed foursomes championships will be played on Sunday 3 July.
