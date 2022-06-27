The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated June 27 2022 - 11:04am, first published 4:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Golf Course is still playing very long, with the lush and soft fairways causing golfers to struggle, with scoring at a premium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.