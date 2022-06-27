The Griffith Golf Course is still playing very long, with the lush and soft fairways causing golfers to struggle, with scoring at a premium.
Brad Hammond +4 won A Grade, carding +2 on each nine with seven pluses on the day. Brett Polkinghorn+3 runner-up, +4 out and -2 home. Paul Josling +4 won B Grade, also a steady +2 on each nine, carding seven pluses on the day.
James Wythes +2 second, looked a winner after +4 front nine but only managed -2 home with six pluses on the day. Marc Tucker +2 won C Grade, recovering from -1 out to card +3 in, with eight pluses, ahead of Robert Curtis +1, carding +3 home.
Pins to 4th Brett Polkinghorne, 7th Jason Magoci, 8th Justin Robertson, 11th & 15th Charlie Guglielmino, 16th Jason Bartlett. Brad Hammond had an Eagle Three on the 17th.
A solid field of 63 players contested last Sunday's medley single stableford. Sim Tuitivake 35 points won A Grade, Jason Magoci 34 points runner-up on a countback over Trevor Richards, Fusi Fidow and Adrian Smith 34 points.
Elizabeth Graham flew one for the ladies, taking out B Grade carding 34 points ahead of Paul Demamiel 32 points on a countback over Craig Dredge, Barry Northeast 32 points.
Best scores in C Grade, Albert Donadel 39 points won from Thomas Shannon 37 points.
Mark Townsend won the 7th pin, Sim Tuitivake 15th, Travis Millis had an Eagle Two on the 8th.
The semi-finals of the 4 BBB Match Play Championship were completed last Sunday. J.Witherspoon/B. Crooks scored a comfortable 4/3 win over T.McFadzean/C. Richards and will now play A. Smith/B. Salvestro in the final after they scored a narrow 3/1 win over A. Arnold/T. Watson.
The final to be played by Sunday, July 17.
Club Pro Brad Wright will recommence clinics for ladies, men, junior and beginners. Contac the Pro Shop on 69623742.
Also the Club is looking for expressions of interest in regards to cart owners who may be interested in regards to cart owners who may be interested in renting space if a new cart shed is built with facilities for electric carts. Contact Wayne Moat.
The Mixed Foursomes Championship will be played this coming Sunday, July 3. Partners can be arranged by just contacting the Pro Shop on69623742.Today and Sunday's events are both single stablefords, Saturday a single stroke monthly medal.
The veterans played a single stableford and a Winter Cup round with 32 players in two grades last Thursday.John Brennick 42 points won Div.1, Steve Matheson 41 points second. Don Coleman 38 points best in Div.2, Don Catanzariti 37 points second. Brennick won the 11th pin, Brian Savage 15th, Alan King 16th. Vouchers to 32 points.Another single stableford this week.
A field of 33 players contested last Wednesday's single stableford.Lance Gilbert 40 points won Div.1, Graham Sibraa 37 points second. John Wallace 40 points best in Div.2 from Adam Truscott 32 points.
Pins 7th Tiuru Phillip, 11th Ngarau Noa, 16th Graham Sibraa. Vouchers to 34 points.
