Darlington Point Coleambally started the second half of the season the way they finished the first with a resounding victory over TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
It was a fast start from the Roosters as Josh Veivers, and Sam Bartter were able to get over within the first 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Jonathan Sila and Ben Vearing were able to score two quick tries to see the scoreline pushed out to 20-0 after just 17 minutes.
The Sharks were able to hit back and close the gap with three tries before halftime, including one to Alan Ahyuk, to see DPC take a 20-14 lead into the break.
The Roosters were able to make a flying start to the second half, with Sila scoring two in quick succession to wrap up his hat-trick while Joe Peato also crossed.
Peato put the icing on the cake with 10 minutes remaining and saw the Roosters come away with a 44-14 victory.
RELATED
The victory means the Roosters are now two wins clear at the top of the table after Leeton was defeated by the Black and Whites.
West Wyalong has picked up two crucial points in the battle for fifth after taking a nail-biting win over Yenda at Wade Park.
Jasper Loudon and Braiden Jones had the Mallee Men out to a strong start before Todd Granger, and Kyle Darrington kept their side within reach.
A try in the final stages to Jack McCubben was enough to see West Wyalong take a 22-18 victory.
In the final game of the round, Yanco-Wamoon were able to open their account for the 2022 season with a victory over Waratahs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.