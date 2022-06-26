Hanwood has put a difficult week for the club behind them with a resounding 9-0 victory over Cootamundra on Sunday.
The side set out to just pick up the three points, saying getting back out on the park was the most important thing but showed that even after a difficult seven days, the club would be hard to match.
Chris Zappala was strong up front with three goals, while Josh De Rossi and Chaise Donetto chipped in with two goals each.
Andy Gamble and Dem Torino rounded out the scoring to see Hanwood extend their unbeaten run to nine games.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was proud of the way his side was able to respond.
"It was just good to get this game under our belt, obviously with everything that has gone on," he said.
"It has been a tough week for the club, and it was good to just get back out there and get some normality back.
"Get the second half of the season started and tick this win off. We still have a fair bit that we need to work on."
The Hanwood coach felt his side was a bit sluggish with possession and will be looking to fix those slight issues.
"Our ball movement especially," he said.
"We were a bit slow-moving the ball and probably took one or two touches too many. That is just one aspect we will need to work on moving forward."
The win keeps the Hanwood side at the top of the table as the only side yet to drop points this season, depending on the outcome of the Leeton United clash last weekend.
It also keeps their impressive defensive record intact, with the side having only conceded one goal so far this season.
