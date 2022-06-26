The Black and Whites have moved to equal points with the Leeton Greens following their 40-16 victory at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The Panthers were able to make a fast start, and after the Greens failed to deal with a Stephen Broome grubber, Eddie Tiaina dived on the loose ball to give his side the lead.
The momentum continued to roll the way of the Black and Whites, with Mosese Naliva barging his way over before Leeton put the kick-off out on the full, and the Panthers scored off the back of the penalty when Solo Toru got on the end of a Broome chip.
Leeton was able to pull a try back 10 minutes before halftime when Inia Mate barged his way over, but the Black and Whites took the ascendancy into the break after they capitalised on the Greens defence lapsing, thinking there had been a knock-on with Tiaina getting over in the corner to see his side leading 22-6 at the break.
The Panthers were making the Greens pay for every mistake, and Naliva got over for his second, but the Greens again hit back as off the back of some piggy-back penalties, Kirtis Fisher found his way over.
Tiaina turned supplier with as the Black and Whites looked to wrap the game up after he made a strong break down the left, Andrew Lavaka was able to step past the Leeton defence and give his side a 24-point advantage.
After running the ball on the final tackle, another piece of Broome brilliance saw the Panthers in again as a pass through his legs kept the ball moving, and Teei Piawi was able to push his way over.
The Greens scored a late consolidation try, and Mate was able to get over and reduce the final margin to 24 points.
Co-coach Andrew Lavaka was pleased with his side's ability to make the most of the errors from their opponents.
"We spoke about playing strong week-in week-out, and this is the kind of performance, and that was the sort of thing I was looking to see," he said. "They lost a couple of crucial balls at the start, and we were able to take the opportunities."
The Black and Whites did pick up a couple of knocks with Chaise Sergi not retaking the field after halftime, while Tomasi Caqusau came off with a hamstring issue.
"At this time of the year, you don't want them, but it is going to come," he said.
