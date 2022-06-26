The Area News

Black and Whites see off Leeton challenge in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:32am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites have moved to equal points with the Leeton Greens following their 40-16 victory at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.