The Griffith Swans suffered another heavy defeat, this time to the Goannas, after making the trip to Mangoplah on Saturday.
After a close first quarter, the home side was able to gain the ascendancy to take a 19.9 (123) to 7.9 (51) victory.
Advertisement
The Swans were well in the game at the first break to, only be trailing by nine points at the first break, but they were held goalless in the second quarter, and the Griffith side was unable to find a way back into the game.
Patrick Payne kicked three goals for the Swans, with Kahlan Spencer chipping in with two, while Taine Moraschi and Leigh Owen kicked a major each.
RELATED
It was a more successful day on the field for the reserves and under 17.5s.
The reserve graders were able to pick up a 28-point win over the Goannas to stay within striking distance of the top five.
Five goals to Tom Bartter and two each to Bailey Morrissey and Mason Rosengreen helped the under 17.5s come away with a 9.10 (64) to 7.8 (50) win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.